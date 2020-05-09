Neil Kenneth Stone "Butch" born July 4, 1937 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A thirty year veteran of Southern Bell, Neil was known as a hard worker and tireless provider for his family.



He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (McFarland), his daughters: Tracey Toth (Paul), Kelley Tindall, and Kristi Witschen, son, Bart (Mary Lynn), sisters, Judith Winning and Joyce Birri, brother John, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four stepdaughters.



Neil was a devoted husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was known to be a "wicked Pissah" with a great sense of humor and a generous nature.



"And think of him as living



In the hearts of those he touched...



For nothing loved is ever lost



And he was loved so much."



A celebration of Neil's life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 4:00 pm at our home.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Society of Broward County or American Parkinson's Association would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store