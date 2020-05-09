Neil Kenneth Stone
1937 - 2020
Neil Kenneth Stone "Butch" born July 4, 1937 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A thirty year veteran of Southern Bell, Neil was known as a hard worker and tireless provider for his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (McFarland), his daughters: Tracey Toth (Paul), Kelley Tindall, and Kristi Witschen, son, Bart (Mary Lynn), sisters, Judith Winning and Joyce Birri, brother John, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four stepdaughters.

Neil was a devoted husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was known to be a "wicked Pissah" with a great sense of humor and a generous nature.

"And think of him as living

In the hearts of those he touched...

For nothing loved is ever lost

And he was loved so much."

A celebration of Neil's life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 4:00 pm at our home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Society of Broward County or American Parkinson's Association would be greatly appreciated.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
4:00 PM
at our home
