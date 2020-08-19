Dr. & Reverend Neleater Ambrozine Allen age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 16, 2020 at her home in West palm Beach, Florida.



She was born on January 7, 1946 to Father Elkanah Mullings and mother Beryl Agatha Stone in the parish of Westmoreland, Jamaica.



Nell as she was affectionately called, graduated from Mico Teachers College in Jamaica. She furthered her education in biblical studies where she earned a bachelor's in theology and an honorary doctorate PhD in Divinity. She has served as Apostle, Pastor and Founder of Vision Temple, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ located in Clarendon, Jamaica, The Church of Jesus Christ Body Ministry, Boston, Massachusetts, The Church of Jesus Christ Body Ministry, Inc., Fort Lauderdale Florida.



She was predeceased by her husband of 18 years Bishop Harold Allen. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Rudolph and Frankie, Sisters Thelma and Mertel. She was a certified marriage counselor in the state of Florida and sat on several boards where she served.



She is survived by her older brother Joel Mullings and his wife; Children, Celeste Broderick & his wife Brenda, Clover Broderick-Straker & her husband Robert, Coleen Broderick & her husband Hernandez, Colin Broderick & his wife Nicole, Herbert Broderick & his wife Ruth, Clovis Broderick & his wife Tania, Craig Broderick & his wife Kaysia, Cadat Broderick & his wife Vianna, Shaun Broderick, Lataya Griffin & husband Clarence, Calvin Allen & fiancee Rebecca.



She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Gardens of Boca Memorial Chapel located at 4103 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, Fl 33431. Interment will be at the Gardens of Boca Memorial Cemetery & Funeral Services.



