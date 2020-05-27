Nellgene Stanley Wallace was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and prayer warrior. Her "Divine Departure" was May 11, 2020, at the age of 92, with her family by her side.
She is survived by three daughters: April Nixon (Gary), Jill Chapman (Jack), Kimberly Jo McCarraher (Mac); three grandchildren: Kelly Nixon, Lauren Gawor, Kyle Holmes; and three great-grandchildren: Kylie Holmes, Gus and Rue. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dana Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CERTUS, Senior Living or Compassionate Care Hospice. Their contact information is in the link below where you may also leave Tributes/Condolences to the family. https://beyersfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4215019/Wallace-Nellgene/obituary.php
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 27 to May 30, 2020.