Nellgene Stanley Wallace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nellgene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellgene Stanley Wallace was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and prayer warrior. Her "Divine Departure" was May 11, 2020, at the age of 92, with her family by her side.

She is survived by three daughters: April Nixon (Gary), Jill Chapman (Jack), Kimberly Jo McCarraher (Mac); three grandchildren: Kelly Nixon, Lauren Gawor, Kyle Holmes; and three great-grandchildren: Kylie Holmes, Gus and Rue. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dana Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CERTUS, Senior Living or Compassionate Care Hospice. Their contact information is in the link below where you may also leave Tributes/Condolences to the family. https://beyersfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4215019/Wallace-Nellgene/obituary.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved