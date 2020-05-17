Newman Joseph Roberts, Joe, 81 of Cheshire Massachusetts, and Fort Lauderdale Florida, passed away May 6, 2020. Joe was born in North Adams Mass July 20, 1938, he was Williams College graduate class of 1956. He was married to Edythe Turner Roberts on May 18, 1963.



Joe worked at Liberty Mutual in Pittsfield Massachusetts for 30 years as a Sales Executive.



Joe is survived by his beloved wife Edythe, his son Christopher, his daughter Ruth, his two granddaughters Sarah and Emily, his two nieces Elinor and Carol, and his nephew Jon.



