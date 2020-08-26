1/1
Nicholas B. Bellissimo Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas B. Bellissimo Jr. 69, of Pompano Beach, died Saturday August 22, 2020. Nick was born in Fort Lauderdale on February 27, 1951 to Anita and Nicholas Bellissimo, Sr. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1969. A true Floridian, Nick enjoyed spending time out on the water fishing and with his family. Survived by his wife of 50 years Patricia, his sons Robert M. Bellissimo and Nicholas B. Bellissimo III, his beloved grandchildren Matylda, Isabella, Bobby, Charlie, Sophia and Andrea, great grandson Greyson, his mother Anita Bellissimo, siblings Carol, Frank, Mia and Joan. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Avenue, Wilton Manors 11:00 AM with reception to follow. On-line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Wilton Manors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved