Nicholas B. Bellissimo Jr. 69, of Pompano Beach, died Saturday August 22, 2020. Nick was born in Fort Lauderdale on February 27, 1951 to Anita and Nicholas Bellissimo, Sr. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1969. A true Floridian, Nick enjoyed spending time out on the water fishing and with his family. Survived by his wife of 50 years Patricia, his sons Robert M. Bellissimo and Nicholas B. Bellissimo III, his beloved grandchildren Matylda, Isabella, Bobby, Charlie, Sophia and Andrea, great grandson Greyson, his mother Anita Bellissimo, siblings Carol, Frank, Mia and Joan. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Avenue, Wilton Manors 11:00 AM with reception to follow. On-line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.