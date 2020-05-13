My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Nicholas G. Limperis, 55, entered into eternal life with our Lord on May 1, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nick was born on January 21, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Fort Lauderdale when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 1983 and graduated with honors from St. Thomas University in 1987. Nick loved reading the newspaper cover to cover, he enjoyed riding his bike and swimming at the beach. He was a die-hard supporter of Cardinal Gibbons High School athletics, especially to show support for his nieces and nephews when they were competing. Nick struggled with mental health issues during most of his adult life, but through it all he kept his gentle spirit and his genuine love for his family and friends. Nick was also a very conscientious worker and always went the "extra mile" in his jobs. Nick is survived by his sister, Nancy (Michael) Dschida, his brothers John (Karen), Michael, William (Janet), and Paul (Cindy Tilton), and nephews & nieces – Joseph & Alexandra Dschida, Nicholas, Anne, Jack, Robert, Daniel, Nicole, Mia, and William Limperis and many loving cousins and friends, especially Christopher O'Neil. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Nicholas M. & Frances (nee Kenny) Limperis, his grandparents, Michael & Ann (nee Mansfield) Limperis, and John & Virginia (nee Robichaud) Kenny, and many aunts and uncles. Nick is remembered for his sweet disposition, his strong Catholic faith, and his devotion to the pro-life movement. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Gibbons High School Athletic Department, c/o Cardinal Gibbons High School, 2900 N.E. 47th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 491-2900. www.cghsfl.org Arrangements were made by: Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308; Phone (954) 492-4000. www.baird-casefh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020.