** Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend**
Mrs. Nicolena "Nicki" M. Nocera, age 81, of Middlebury and Highland Beach, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of John "Jack" B. Nocera, Jr.
Nicki was born on March 20, 1939 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Nicola and Filomena (Cipriano) Taglia. She was a 1957 graduate of Wilby High School and held an Associate's Degree from Briarwood College. While her daughters attended school, Nicki worked at Memorial Middle School in several capacities. She was a longtime parishioner of St. John of the Cross in Middlebury and of St. Lucy Church in Highland Beach. Extremely social and giving of her time, Nicki was involved in many social and charitable organizations in both Connecticut and Florida. A member of the Country Club of Waterbury, Nicki was on their house and social committees. While living in Florida, at the Coronado Ocean Club, she was active in many of their committees, gaining the name, "Queen of the Condo" by her family and friends.
Warm and welcoming, everyone who met her became her friend. She was blessed with lifelong friends from her youth and friends from all over the world whom she met in Florida. She loved to cook, bake, and was an amazing party planner and gracious hostess. Everyone was welcomed into her home for holidays and dinners. Above all, Nicki was devoted to her family. Her daughters and grandchildren were her priority in life and she never missed a game or event.
In addition to Jack, her beloved husband of 53 years, Nicki is survived by her devoted daughters Beth Marino of Middlebury and Jonna Dibble and her husband Rob of Middlebury; her grandchildren John Marino, Ally Marino, Nicole Marino, Mia Marino and Coco Dibble. She also leaves her sister Nina Griffin of South Yarmouth, MA as well as several generations of nieces and nephews to whom she was very close. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Taglia, and her sisters Rae Mangini, and Caroline Fusco.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:00am from Maiorano Funeral Home, 95 Willow St., to Sacred Heart Church in Southbury for a Mass at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Lake Elise Cemetery in Middlebury. Walk-thru calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:30am. Everyone attending will be required to wear face masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed. Memorial contributions in Nicki's name may be made to: Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708. For more information, to sign the virtual guest book, or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com
