Norine C. McGovern, 85, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on February 17, 2020 at her residence of Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida.
Norine was born in Chicago, Illinois to William Boyle (County Donegal) and Anna McHugh (County Mayo) on July 7, 1934. She was married to Terry McGovern for 57 years. Norine worked at Koch Fuel and Saint Rita High School.
Norine is preceded by her late husband Terry (Santa Fe Railroad). Parents, William and Anna Boyle, sister of Bud (Chicago Police Department), Jim (Chicago Police Department), Marion (Chicago Probation Officer), Sister Nancy Boyle (LCM), and Monsignor Raymond Boyle. Beloved Mother of Terry, Tim (wife- Laura), Norine (husband – Pat Ferguson), Patty (husband – Richard Lyons), Mick (wife - Sherry), Tom. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proud Grandmother of Megan (husband-Johnnie Moore), Nonie (husband-Matthew Carter), Tim, Patrick, Colleen (husband-Joe Wielgat), Katie (husband- Ryan Blonn), Jimmy, Patty Anne, Michael, Kelly, Josue, Tommy, Ciara, and Ava.
Loving Great-Grandmother to Sophia, James and Wes.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 25th at 10:00am at St. Steven Deacon and Martyr Church, 17500 84th Ave, Tinley Park, Illinois. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Brother Rice High School, 10001 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, Illinois 60655. www.brotherrice.org/institutional-advancement/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020