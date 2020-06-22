Norma Aaron, 81 years old, of Boynton Beach, FL, formally of Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully on June 19 from complications due to heart disease with her loved ones by her side. Born June 27, 1938 in Newark NJ, Norma married Jerry Aaron on December 7, 1958. Norma was the beloved mother of Beth (Gary) Long and Faith (Jonathan) Leibell; devoted grandmother of Samuel Long, Jeremy and Layla Leibell; beloved sister of Jerry (Karen) Wilson and Judith (Daniel) Schwartz; predeceased by her mother Ruth Rogow Wilson and husband Jerry. Norma was a very special woman who's giving and kind heart will be remembered by family and friends. Her twinkling eyes and warm smile remain in the hearts by all who loved her. A private cemetery service was conducted by Rabbi Geoffrey Botnick on June 21. After her husband's passing, Norma dedicated her time to fundraise for Hospice by the Sea. In her honor, donations can be made to: Trustbridge Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407



