Norma Doris Searle born January 26,1925 passed peacefully on Thursday, June 4th. Norma was daughter to David and Sylvia Zizmer who immigrated from Lithuania and Minsk respectively. Norma was born in the Bronx, New York. She graduated from Hunter College in 1946 with a B.A. degree in Chemistry. Norma worked as a chemist in New York City and received her Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry in 1959 from New York University. Norma married Bernie Searle in 1949 who passed in 2006. Bernie and Norma both attended the same graduation ceremony from NYU in 1959. Norma was well loved and admired by many. She was predeceased by her younger brother Edward Kenneth Zizmer. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephew, Corinne Augustine, Karen Demuth and Michael Zizmer, their spouses, Kelle Zizmer and Carsten Demuth and great nieces and nephews; Lauren, Michael, Madison, Delaney, Karina, Ryan, Batiso and Dante. Locally, she is survived by her sister-in-law Blanche Berk and cousins Gerri and Mike Newman and children. Norma Searle worked as a PhD senior research chemist and group leader for American Cyanamid from 1953-1982. From 1983 until her death, Norma was a chemical consultant, recognized for her expertise in the photochemical effects of solar radiation and weather on polymeric materials. During her career, Norma presented her work at both national and international scientific symposiums and conventions. She authored 42 technical papers and 8 chapters in prominent journals. Norma also was one of the technical reviewers of the United Nations Quadrennial Reports on Environmental Effects of Ozone Depletion and Interaction with Climate Change. Most notable, Norma contributed over 35 years to the development of voluntary consensus of technical standards used by a wide range of industries and the government during her membership at ASTM International. Among her many recognitions, Norma received the Sealant Hall of Fame Award and the Lifetime Achievement Warren D. Ketol Award from the Committee on Weathering and Durability. Remarkably, Norma remained active in ASTIM, providing her opinions and expertise on the effect of light on plastics. Norma was an amazing woman, respected by many. She was funny, intelligent and extremely kind. She felt that it was important to leave the world a better place by her actions, love and contributions. Norma's attention to her mental and physical health was exemplary and was reflected in the vibrant way she carried herself for 95 years. Norma lived and passed on her terms, with dignity, grace, and independence. Norma loved deeply, was proud of her parents, always exemplified a positive attitude and stayed firmly connected to her friends and family. Norma was a light in our world. All who knew her are grateful to have been a part of her extraordinary life. Norma will be buried next to her husband Bernie at the VA Cemetery in Lake Worth Florida. There will be a private celebration of Norma's life following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the not-for profit which her niece founded, Connecting Thru Music, which provides music therapy for children with special needs in Northeast Florida. Donations can be made to ConnectingThruMusic.com / https://donorbox.org/connecting-thru-music-donation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.