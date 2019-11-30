Home

Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
2700 NE 36 Street
Light House Point, FL
View Map
Norma Marie O'Hara

Norma Marie O'Hara Obituary
Norma Marie O'Hara, 88 of Boca Raton passed away on Monday November 25, 2019. Born in Warrington England, Norma came to South Florida in 1960, starting as a Tennis instructor for the City of Oakland Park, then worked as an instructor and Tennis pro for the City of Wilton Manors coaching many young and older players. Norma is predeceased by her husband's Bob Campbell and Francis O'Hara, Sons Craig, Kevin and Daughter Katie. Survived by her Daughter Sandra (Guy) Gore of Light House Point. Brother: Keith (Ann) Welsby, Nephews: Paul and Keith Hendry, Grandchildren: Shelby and Benjamin Gore, Ryan and Monica Campbell, Stepdaughter Anamaria (Martyn) Wills, Stepson Ray O'Hara, Step grandchildren Katherine (Meredith), Alastair and great grandchild Milo. Nephews Paul and Keith Gary and Ian. Norma was beloved by many. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019, 9:30 at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2700 NE 36 Street. Light House Point. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019
