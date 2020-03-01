|
|
90, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on February 27, 2020., finally succumbing to a broken heart after his beloved wife, Jean, passed away in January of 2019. Born in Brooklawn, NJ, Norm married his high school sweetheart, Jean Pardee in the spring of 1950 and welcomed a son, Norman III later that year. The family migrated to Florida in the early 1950s where two daughters, Cathy Jean and Karen Dawn joined the family. A second generation merchandiser for the liquor industry, Norm was a tireless worker, an artist and perfectionist working long hours, especially during the holidays, producing spectacular window dressings. Norm was very active in his church and community and at Christmas, his award winning displays and dioramas were the hit of the whole block. Norm was a humble, yet proud, gentle man and was generous to a fault, with a ready hand to help anyone in need and a big smile for everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. Norm taught us all how to live by example, abiding by the Golden Rule, with never an ill word for anybody. His trademark hearty handshake and smiling eyes just dared you not to return it in kind. Norm was a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa to his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Norman C. Wescoat, Sr., his brother Ronald Wescoat, and sister Faith Patriani, Norm is survived by his sister in law, Lynn Pardee Manton, his children, Norman, III, alias Stormy (Pam) Wescoat, Cathy (Will) Dubisky, and Karen (Michael) Ryan. Grandchildren Shawn (Kristy) Dubisky, Daniel (Sabrina Hatter) Dubisky, Carolina (Jon Jones) Wescoat, Michael (Nicole) Ryan,Jr., Michelle (Cesar) Cerda, Kris (Amy Skulas) Ryan, and Jason (KaTrina) Ryan, and twelve beloved great grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held next Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Miramar. Open house starts at 2:00 with a memorial at 4:00.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020