January 5, 1929 – November 20, 2020



Norman "Norm" Anderson, age 91, went home to be in God's living embrace on November 20, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1929, in Hammond, Indiana, to Myrtle and Bert Anderson. In 1938, his family moved to Warsaw, Indiana where his father was the founder of Junior Toy and Playtime products. Beginning in 1948, his family wintered and had a home in Fort Lauderdale located on New River. He had two brothers and three sisters. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1952 and was honorably discharged from the United States Airforce as a Lieutenant in 1956.



During his time at Michigan State, he met and fell in love with Barbara Ann Blades, marrying her on July 26, 1952. They moved to Pompano Beach, Florida in 1956 after Norm was discharged for the Air Force. In 1973, they moved to Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida and then to Boynton Beach, Florida in 1977. In 1996, they built a summer home in Frisco, Colorado where Barbara passed away on August 9, 1997. Norm and Barbara were amazing parents and nurtured a very close knit family who loved their many great times together including motorhome trips, vacations abroad, and family parties.



In 1999, he met Mary Frances Works who became his loving companion until her passing in July, 2019. They were both avid sports fans and boosters of the University of Miami athletics program. Some of their other favorite teams were the Washington Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, and the Miami Heat. They also enjoyed traveling which took them to many great destinations around the world.



Norm and his brother Bob founded Stor-All in 1967 as the entity through which they would manage the self-storage properties developed by their construction company, Anderson Construction which was established in 1958 and built 103 commercial buildings in the southeastern United States. In 1984, the companies were merged bringing construction, development, management and operation of self-storage under the control and direction of one corporate entity. Norm and his brother Robert were pioneers of the self- storage industry and grew Stor-All into one of the nation's largest privately held self-storage companies.



Golf was one on Norm's great passions. He played golf at some of the nation's finest golf courses from Cypress Point to Augusta National. He cherished being a part of a group of dear friends who took annual and sometimes monthly golf trips together for over thirty years.



He leaves behind five children: threes sons, Jeffrey M. Anderson (Patti A. Anderson), Gregory J. Anderson (Deborah L. Anderson), and Charles Q. Anderson (Lisa G. Donovan); two daughters: Leslie L. Orth (Charles W. Orth) and Laural L. Von Behren (James B. Von Behren); ten wonderful grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and nine beautiful great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Carol James from Florida and Nancy Skousen from Arizona.



A private celebration of his life will be held on January 9, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Norm in his usual thoughtful manner, asked everyone to simply reach out to those they love and tell them so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store