Norman L. LaPorte age 92 of North Miami Beach passed away March 11, 2019. Pre-deceased by his wife Beatrice in 2017. Survived by his daughter Michele LaPorte; sister Claire Davieau; grandchildren Danielle and Eric del Valle. Norman was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on February 14th, 1927 to Donat and Eva Marie LaPorte. He enlisted into the service at the age of 17 during World War II and served in the Navy in the South Pacific. In 1957 he moved to Miami with his new bride, Beatrice and he took an accounting job in a Real Estate office. He soon found he loved the Real Estate business and dedicated himself to learning all he could about his new profession. Norman was in the Real Estate business over 60 years. He was blessed to continue to work actively in his business, Norman LaPorte Realty, every day until his passing. Norman was committed to his church and community. He was always ready to mentor others and help in anyway possible. His good deeds were always done quietly and not known until others may have spoke about them. For his church, Holy Family Parish, he was an usher every Sunday, a member of the Finance committee and volunteered for numerous parish activities, including the school carnival. For his community, he was Chairman of the North Miami Beach Planning and Zoning board for 12 years, a dedicated member of the North Dade Rotary Club serving through the years as both President and Treasurer, additionally he was a member of the North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce including service as their director, the North Dade Business Club, and the North Side Brokers Association.Even with so many activities Norman was always dedicated his family. He was deeply committed to his wife of over 60 years and a mentor, guide and inspiration to his daughter Michele and grandchildren, Danielle and Eric. He was a compassionate humanitarian and set a wonderful example for all who had the privilege to know him. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Miami Shores followed by a reception at the Miami Shores Country Club. Inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at a later date.