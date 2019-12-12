Home

Norman Mendelson Obituary
Mendelson, Norman, 89, of Plantation, Florida passed away on December 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; beloved children:

Harvey (Barbara) Mendelson, Robin Mendelson, Barry (Osher) Mendelson, Gary (David) Mendelson; 7 cherished grandchildren. The family will welcome

visitors for Shiva at their daughter's home. (A gentle giant) Norman, Daddy, Pa, will be missed by all those who knew & loved him.

Arrangements made by Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, Southwest Ranches.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019
