Mendelson, Norman, 89, of Plantation, Florida passed away on December 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; beloved children:
Harvey (Barbara) Mendelson, Robin Mendelson, Barry (Osher) Mendelson, Gary (David) Mendelson; 7 cherished grandchildren. The family will welcome
visitors for Shiva at their daughter's home. (A gentle giant) Norman, Daddy, Pa, will be missed by all those who knew & loved him.
Arrangements made by Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, Southwest Ranches.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019