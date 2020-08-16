1/1
Nuala H. Reynolds
Nuala Healy Reynolds born to Joseph C. Healy MD and Gladys Walker Healy in Lockport, NY.

Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John M. Reynolds, Jr.

Loving mother of John M. Reynolds III (Linda) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Elisabeth Reynolds of Hollywood, FL, and Kathleen Reynolds of Atlanta, GA.

Survived by siblings Rose T. McDonald (Ray) of Springfield, VA, Michael J. Healy of Guerrero, Mexico, and Juliet Nickl of Chicago, IL; grandsons Michael Heinz of Great Mills, MD, and Jonathan Heinz of Miami, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Joseph C Healy Jr, Mary Elizabeth ("Molly") Healy, Anne K. Renner, Patrick T. Healy, James F. Healy, and Jeremiah ("Jerry") W. Healy.

Nuala graduated from St Joseph's Academy in Lockport, and LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Humanities. She obtained a Master of Arts degree from the University of South Florida School of Library and Information Science. She was employed as a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration in Manhattan, NY and New Orleans, LA. She was a librarian with the Broward County Library System for over twenty years.

Nuala liked most to spend time with her family and friends, and to laugh, eat, read, walk, and travel, especially to Ireland.

Nuala will be interred at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, with her husband.

A celebration of her life is planned for some point in the future, when public health conditions allow.

Nuala did not leave specific instructions regarding charitable donations in her memory, but philanthropic institutions she valued include the American Lung Association, Partners in Health, and the Broward Public Library Foundation.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
