CLARKE, Odette M., Age 88, of Ft. Lauderdale, passed on October 17, 2019. Born on July 5, 1931 in Epernay, France, she migrated to the USA in 1948 and settled in Memphis, TN with the people who sponsored her. After the arrival of her parents she moved to Georgia and secured a position with a CPA firm having studied accounting and English in France and graduating with top honors. Due to her mother's health, Odette moved to South Florida in 1967 and secured a position with Flint Corporation as Office Manager where she met her late husband Tom who pre-deceased her in death in 1997. Odette received several awards for her unselfish work in several organizations. In 1980 she received the Woman of the Year award from the American Business Women's Association. Prior to the death of her husband she was a member of the Fort Lauderdale Navy League Council, Broward Navy League and Broward Navy Days. After the death of her husband, she continued to support the Sea Cadets with her generous donations. She also received the year 2000 Freedom Award from Broward Navy Days for her dedication in sending monthly birthday cards to Navy Personnel of the USS COLE and she and Tom helped in the commissioning of the ship in 1996. Odette also supported the commissioning of the USS HIGGINS in 1999. She leaves this world blessed with life-long friends all touched by her natural goodness and her spirit. She leaves no survivors. Cremation to be handled by Kraeer Funeral Home, 4061 Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Spruance Division, P.O. Box 4385, Sunrise Station, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33338
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019