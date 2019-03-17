Home

Oscar R. Otero, 85, of Santurce, Puerto Rico, passed away on March 9th, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Memorial services will be held 10am on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at St. Marks Catholic Church with Father Jimmy.Oscar was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Oscar Y. Otero and Catalina Patrón on December 29th, 1933.He went to school at Puerto Rico & Florida. He married Arlette R-Arango on July 2nd, 1962.He graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and worked as an Aviation Mechanic & Inspector for Pan-Am, Braniff & American Eagle for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces serving in the Army & Navy during 1950 into early 60's.Oscar is survived by his wife Arlette, his children Nadja, Jose, Valerie & Eric. His siblings David & Olga and grandchildren Catalina, Miguel, Alexis & Jessica.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
