Otilia Mendez Sirera passed away on July 4th at the age of 108. Born in Vilela, Spain, she was the wife of Joseph Sirera who predeceased her. She is survived by her son Joseph daughter Judy granddaughters Lisa (Bruce) Capon and Denise (Erik) Day, grandson Joseph and five great grandchildren, Austin and Alyssa Day, Brandon and Brittany Capon and Michael Sirera. She lived in New Jersey after immigrating from spain and met many lifelong friends during her time in Maplewood. Upon moving to Coral Springs, Tillie resided at Park Summit Retirement Residences. She led an active live taking daily walks and exercising. She loved being outside. She loved playing BINGO, Black Jack and other card games. Her favorite time of day was when she watched her game shows, "The Price is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune." She loved visiting with people and talking about her life and helping many of the residents. Her wonderful smile could light up a room. She Truly had a beautiful soul. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. A Memorial gathering will be held 2 P.M. Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Park Summit Retirement Residences 8500 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs, Fl. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019