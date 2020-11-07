1/
1923 - 2020
Page Gough, Jr., 97, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. A native of St. Albans, WV, he was the son of the late Arthur and Emma Gough. Page proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving a tour in the CBI Theatre where he was awarded several medals for his work as aerial navigator. He earned a Bachelors degree from Marshall University in Chemistry and later used that degree while working for Allied Chemical and Parkson Corporation. He is preceded in death by his wife Lori Peterson Gough and his parents. He is survived by four children and their spouses, thirteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and a brother. Cremation will take place and the family will have a Memorial Service at his daughters home 1601 Bracknell Ct. Raleigh, NC, Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at 12 Noon. Page will be inurned in St. Albans, WV, at a later date with Military Honors.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
12:00 PM
daughters home
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
