Pam Stephens of Boca Raton passed away unexpectedly on July 31 with dear friends by her side. Pam was born in Washington, DC, and grew up in Istanbul, where she swam the Bosphorus at age 13, became a competitive high diver at 15, and wiped all challengers at tennis until she grew bored with the competition at 18. She completed her education at the École Internationale in Geneva, where she achieved fluency in three languages. She helped to open up the popular resort town of Bodrum (Turkey) to tourism before moving to Florida in 1978. Always creative, her styles can still be seen in garments and jewelry sold in the Bodrum markets today.
Pam was general manager and later a board member of the Native Sun Resort, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, from its inception in 1981 until April of this year. She also owned Armada Properties with her remarkable husband and soulmate Kenna Stephens, who she married in 1991. She leaves behind many dear friends at the resort, as well as from all around the world and across the generations of owners at the Native Sun.
Pam and Kenna spent several summers in Sky Valley, Georgia, where she loved to draw and paint flowers and natural landscapes. Her artistic nature also led her to take up and perfect intricate beadwork in the quietude of the mountains.
Pam is survived by her brothers Robert and Daniel Kerwin, their wives Mary and Loisa, nieces Laura Dünki and Aly, and nephews Daniel and Ryan. Her dear Kenna passed away 22 days before her, temporarily pausing a 28 year love affair that will surely be continued in heaven.
Pam was a kind and generous woman with a sharp wit and contagious sense of humor. She was devoted to her family, her dogs and her cherished and very large circle of friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019