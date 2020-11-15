Pamela Yontz passed away November 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. She is survived by her husband Vernon; her daughters, Casey, Cara and Christie; brothers, Ronnie and Scott; sister, Judy; several nieces and nephews, and 11 grandchildren. The family will receive friends, Saturday November 21st, 2020, at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with the funeral service being led at 3:00 PM. Pamela's full obituary can be viewed on tmralph.com
. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888