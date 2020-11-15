1/
Pamela Yontz
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Yontz passed away November 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. She is survived by her husband Vernon; her daughters, Casey, Cara and Christie; brothers, Ronnie and Scott; sister, Judy; several nieces and nephews, and 11 grandchildren. The family will receive friends, Saturday November 21st, 2020, at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with the funeral service being led at 3:00 PM. Pamela's full obituary can be viewed on tmralph.com. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved