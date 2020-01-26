|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Ingram Faircloth, 78, of Clermont, Florida, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 22, 2020. Pat was born in Miami, Florida on September 16, 1941, the daughter of Allison Otto Ingram and Marie Evelyn Jolly Ingram. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Carl Faircloth, and brother John Ingram. She graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High School, where she met Carl. She received an Associate Degree from Miami Dade Community College and worked for many years for Miami Dade County as a court service officer, and as a real estate broker and instructor. She enjoyed the fellowship of saints at Clermont Bible Fellowship and in years past at Hollywood Bible Chapel and Miami Central Gospel Chapel. She loved traveling, visiting with family, and taking care of her beloved dog, Baby. She is survived by her son Mathew Carl Faircloth, Jr. (wife Lucita), son James William Faircloth (wife Sherry); sister Alice Marie Benoit (husband Ron); sister-in-law Jean Ingram; grandchildren Robert Eric Faircloth (wife Laura), Mathew Stephen Faircloth, Jonathan Ross Faircloth, Victoria Faircloth; great grandchildren Helen Faircloth, Ethan Faircloth, and Andersen Faircloth. Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Home, Clermont, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Clermont Bible Fellowship, 355 Citrus Tower Blvd. Suite 110 Clermont, Florida 34711. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Friday, January, 31. 2020 with a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Becker Funeral Home, 806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711. Burial will be in Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Howey-In-The-Hills. Following the graveside service all are invited to Clermont Bible Fellowship 355 Citrus Tower Blvd. Suite 110, Clermont, FL 34711 for food and fellowship.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020