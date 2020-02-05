Home

Hollywood Hills United Meth
400 N 35th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church
400 N 35th Avenue
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Patricia Alice O'Sheehan Obituary
Patricia Alice O'Sheehan (nee McCarthy), 73, of Hollywood, FL, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. She was the beloved mother of and is survived by Edward (Heidi), Timothy (Barbara) and Cathleen.

Her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to TJ (Danielle), the late Katelyn, Johnny (Ashley), Evan, Oona, Isaac, Anthony (Melissa), Erica, Nicole and a great grandmother to Nash, Carson, Luke, Madison, and Mason. She was also the dear sister to the late Sally Spicer.

Patricia was born in Albany, New York, and raised near Buffalo, New York. Patricia moved to south Florida from Buffalo in 1996, but always remained a true Buffalonian at heart. Often described as feisty, she was known for her warm, considerate, spirited personality and diminutive size.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 am with a reception immediately following at Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church, 400 N 35th Avenue, Hollywood, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the or the Humane Society of Broward County.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020
