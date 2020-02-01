|
Patricia Aubin, 71 years of age, passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at North Broward Hospital.
Pat was born April 8, 1948 in Miami, Florida to the late Norman and Marie Thomas. She was the second of three children, one preceded her in death. Pat graduated from Miami Springs High School in 1966 and went on to earn bachelor's degrees from University of North Florida and Florida State University. She worked as a nurse and as a teacher.
Pat married Robert Aubin in 1968 and two children were born from this union, Jennifer and Melissa. A person of great faith, Pat was a loving and caring daughter, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."
Pat leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Bob, children, Jennifer and Melissa, grandson Robert and her sister, Shirley. Those wishing to make a donation in Pat's honor are invited to donate to their local St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020