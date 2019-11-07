|
Patricia Ann (Tarble) Belanger, born 11/28/1951, formerly of Woonsocket, RI died suddenly on October 31, 2019 at the age of 67 at the Del Ray Beach Medical Center. She was the daughter of Wilson H. and Doris J. (Courtemanche) Tarble, and the widow of Robert (Bob) Belanger, all who preceded her in death.
Pat was a graduate of Woonsocket High School's class of 1970. At the time of her death, she was employed for more than 15 years with First Data Global Leasing in Coral Springs, FL. Despite being eligible to retire, she continued to work because she loved her job and especially her co-workers who she considered family. She was very active in the PFC Michael J. Metcalf VFW Post 5335 in Boynton Beach where they loved her vibrant personality, generosity with her time and especially her homemade apple pies!
She is survived by her cherished partner Lawrence (Larry) Blocher of Del Ray Beach, an older brother and sister-in-law Douglas J. and Lynn Tarble of Bolivia, NC, a younger sister and brother-in-law Nancy E. and Alfred Stokes, of Ocala, FL and a younger brother and sister-in-law James W. and Donna Tarble of Yuba City, CA along with 5 nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the PFC Michael J. Metcalf VFW Post 5335, 500 NE 21st Ave., Boynton Beach, FL on December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM. She will then be interred with her loving mother and grandparents.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019