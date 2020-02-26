|
|
Patricia Ann Feder, nee Handing, age 88, born May 31, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at 1:20 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home in Davie, FL, with presence of family. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Christine Weare (Tony), Kathleen Moreo (Jim), and Janet Miles (Jim); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Parish in Plantation, FL, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020. The gravesite service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Those who wish to send flowers may send to Collier Funeral Home, in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, To read more please visit tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020