Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
For more information about
Patricia Feder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Parish
Plantation, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Feder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Feder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Feder Obituary
Patricia Ann Feder, nee Handing, age 88, born May 31, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at 1:20 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home in Davie, FL, with presence of family. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Christine Weare (Tony), Kathleen Moreo (Jim), and Janet Miles (Jim); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Parish in Plantation, FL, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020. The gravesite service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Those who wish to send flowers may send to Collier Funeral Home, in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, To read more please visit tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -