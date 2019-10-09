|
|
Patricia Ann Fellner, 79, of Hollywood passed away October 8, 2019. Pre-deceased by brother Robert Fellner. Survived by brother Thomas (Pamela) Fellner; sisters Mary Ann (Mark) Greene and Dolores Peterson; sister-in-law Karen Fellner and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Landmark Funeral Home followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Little Flower Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019