Patricia "Teasa" Ann Smith passed away peacefully on September 16th at the age of 59 after battling a long illness.



Teasa was born in Hampton, VA on June 5, 1961 and moved to Pompano Bch, FL in 1986. She was a longtime employee of Publix Supermarkets. She loved playing bingo, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved Granddaughter, Ella Jean.



Teasa is survived by her loving Husband of 38 years, Arthur, Daughter, Vickie, Granddaughter, Ella, Brother, Lewis Lane of Baltimore, MD and Sister, Kitty Gardner of Presque Isle, ME.



She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery on October 6th at 2:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Her Life for all of her family and friends.



