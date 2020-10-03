1/1
Patricia Ann Smith
Patricia "Teasa" Ann Smith passed away peacefully on September 16th at the age of 59 after battling a long illness.

Teasa was born in Hampton, VA on June 5, 1961 and moved to Pompano Bch, FL in 1986. She was a longtime employee of Publix Supermarkets. She loved playing bingo, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved Granddaughter, Ella Jean.

Teasa is survived by her loving Husband of 38 years, Arthur, Daughter, Vickie, Granddaughter, Ella, Brother, Lewis Lane of Baltimore, MD and Sister, Kitty Gardner of Presque Isle, ME.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery on October 6th at 2:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Her Life for all of her family and friends.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 2, 2020
Oh my sweet Teasa! We grew up together because of Bobby and Sandy! We had so many memories! Hug them in heaven for me!! In our later years we hardly ever saw or talked to each other, but you will forever hold a place in my heart!! May God provide comfort to your family at this time!!
Lilian Baity
Family
October 2, 2020
Teasa was ALWAYS uplifting, positive and truly gracious and has a beautiful soul. She loved all with an open heart... she will be in our family's hearts forever...my prayers are with the entire family during this time.
Nancy Beaumont
Family
October 2, 2020
My dear sis , thank you for all the wonderful memories we made together. I will always cherish you . You are always on my mind and forever in my heart ......until we meet again
Tracy Puckett
Friend
