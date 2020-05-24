Patricia Anne Wallace
1953 - 2020
Patricia Anne Wallace, 67, of Boca Raton passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Patti was born on March 26, 1953 in Delray Beach, daughter of the late Mary & John Gosnell. She was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, West Palm Beach. She received her AS from Palm Beach Junior College. Patti was a Sunday volunteer at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church for years. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Peter Dolce and Dr. John Westine in Delray Beach. Patti was a Resident Service Angel for Harbour's Edge, Delray Beach. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Ted Wallace in 2019, parents John & Mary and brother Dennis. Patti is survived by her siblings, Tom (Linda), Miles, Carol, Michael (Lane), Tim Gosnell & Terri (Chuck) Bilthuis. Patti is adored by her nieces and nephews, Katie (Perry) Diamond, Mary, Jonathan and Benjamin Bilthuis. She is cherished by her aunts Annie Brown and Isobel Denery. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 6PM to 8PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach. A funeral Mass was be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 10:30AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach.

Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, (www.LorneandSons.com), Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND THE CHURCH.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Although it's been many years since we graduated from Newman I will always remember your smile and kindness.
Rest in peace.
Fina Johnson
Classmate
May 22, 2020
On behalf of the Cardinal Newman Class of 1970, Id like to extend our condolences to Pattis family. She was a very vibrant, caring person and tributes are pouring in to our Class Facebook page. I hope Patti knew how much she was cherished by her classmates at Newman. Love and prayers for her family,
Norma Rae White Wyngate, Class of 70
Cardinal Newman Class of 1970
Classmate
May 22, 2020
I loved Patti like a sister, not just a sister-in-law. Our birthdays were only two days apart, so we used to say we were almost twins. She made my brother, Teddy so happy. I hope they're dancing together now.
Arienne Wallace
Family
