On behalf of the Cardinal Newman Class of 1970, Id like to extend our condolences to Pattis family. She was a very vibrant, caring person and tributes are pouring in to our Class Facebook page. I hope Patti knew how much she was cherished by her classmates at Newman. Love and prayers for her family,

Norma Rae White Wyngate, Class of 70

Cardinal Newman Class of 1970

Classmate