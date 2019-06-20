Patricia (Pat) Blum, of Deerfield Beach, Florida and St. George, Utah, passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 80. Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 6th, 1939 to Gertrude and John Burdy. Pat grew up in Union City, New Jersey, graduated from Union Hill High School in 1957 and later from NJ State College. She held advanced degrees in African Art and Psychology from NYU. She studied at the New Jersey Institute for Training in Psychoanalysis and practiced as a therapist in Bergen County for many years before moving to Florida. She traveled extensively throughout her life, with visits to Russia, Africa, Asia and Europe. Pat also lived in Mallorca, Spain for a time in the 1960's when she was a professional dancer. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor and was a charismatic storyteller, eager to share wisdom she'd collected from her travels, including her stint as a Las Vegas showgirl during the Rat Pack era. Equal parts street-smart and book smart, she loved to play bridge, deep sea fish, spoke enough Spanish and Italian to get by, saw Miles Davis perform, always over-tipped the waitstaff, was well-read and had an extensive African art collection.



Pat had great taste in clothes, music, curse words, cars, movies and men. She loved vacationing with her sister Ginny and her nieces and nephews, whom she collectively taught how to shuffle cards, sneak into a casino, audition for the role of a con man in "Annie", and how to advocate for themselves whenever necessary. Pat knew how to make the perfect dirty martini, run a small motel chain and could even walk in heels while wearing a full white feather headdress. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and John, second husband Danny Blum, third husband Richard "Dick" Phayer and her cats Petunia and Sunshine. She is survived by stepson Harry Hill and family of St. George and Japan, sister Virginia (Ginny) DeRuggiero of Wallington, NJ and Ginny's four children, Felice DeRuggiero (Peter) of West Newbury, MA, Jason DeRuggiero of Mt. Tabor, NJ, Alec DeRuggiero of Brooklyn, NY and Erin DeRuggiero (Yvette) of Minneapolis, MN. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Pat's name to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510 or https://support.peta.org. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary