Patricia (Pat) Courant, 90, of Deerfield Beach passed away August 19th, 2020.



Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Robert (Bob). During their years together, Pat and Bob traveled throughout the country and world visiting family and friends, creating many memories and sharing the joys of their children's lives.



Pat is survived by her daughters Caryn Swiatek (Michael), Gail Schmidt (late Rick), and Alison (Mike Pugh); sons Gary (Betsy) and Scott (Alison). Grandchildren Carly Luongo, Kristen Fadale (Dustin), Kurt Schmidt, Matthew (Shannon), Michael (Carmen) and Jared Gitlin. Great-grandchildren Brendan, Brooklyn and Mason. Five nieces and two nephews. And lifelong dear friends Nancy Hamrick and Nancy Healy.



Preceded in death by her brother John Cather and sister Marjorie (Cather) Crouse.



Pat was an accomplished florist and artist. She served the Broward community as a Guardian ad Litem, volunteered at the SOS Children's Village and as a Literacy tutor. An active member of the Fontenada D.A.R. chapter. She will be dearly missed.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations in Pat's name may be made to The Florida Humane Society, 3870 North Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach, FL 33073.



