Patricia Ellis Hague
Patricia Ellis Hague of Dania Beach, FL (formerly of Wyndmoor, PA.) died on Saturday, October 17th at the hospice unit of Memorial Hospital Pembroke. Patty was 62. She was born on May 6th 1958 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late George J. Ellis and Jean M. Ellis-Fleming. She is survived by her brothers James M. Ellis (Nansi) of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Steven J. Ellis (Linda) of Hollywood, FL. She also leaves her stepsisters Jean M. Fromuth (Stan) of Douglassville, PA and Barbara A. Pliskin (Marc) of Cincinnati, OH, as well as stepbrothers William P. Fleming, Jr (Veronica) of Syracuse NY and Michael P. Fleming (Shirley) of Ardsley PA. She also leaves her nephews Daniel and Sean Ellis, and her niece, Danielle Grieco. Patty was a graduate with a degree in Fine Arts from Temple University's Tyler School of Art and a Masters Degree in Education from Adelphi University in Glenside, PA. Patty was a 32 year employee of the Broward School Board, starting as an Art Teacher at Sanders Park Elementary. She later served at Cresthaven Elementary, Hollywood Hills Elementary and Anabelle Perry Elementary. She then served as an Art Teacher and Team Leader at Nova Blanche Forman. After completing the School Board's Leadership Program, she served as an Assistant Principal at Palmview Elementary and Morrow Elementary. She was then named Principal at Peters Elementary in Plantation and was promoted to Principal at Plantation Middle School in 2008, where she served until her retirement in 2017. Patty touched the lives of thousands of students, parents and the teachers who served with her. In retirement, Patty enjoyed traveling, her book club, mahjong and her bowling league. Patty also was a long standing active member of the Dania Beach Improvement Committee and rescued many English Bulldogs. There will be a socially distanced memorial gathering on Wednesday October 21st from 6 – 8 PM at Landmark Funeral Home in Hollywood, FL, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood FL 33021. She will have a funeral Mass and internment in Philadelphia at a later date. The memorial service on Wednesday will be streamed on Landmark Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning at 7 PM as well, for those who will not be able to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, please direct a donation to your local Humane Society or the ALS Foundation, as these institutions were close to her heart.

Please share online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2020.
