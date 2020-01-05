|
Patricia Flotken Bernard of Plantation, Florida died peacefully in Mt. Airy, Maryland on December 26, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 10, 1939, where she spent her early years until her family moved to Coral Gables, Florida. Patti attended Coral Gables High School, graduating Valedictorian of the class of 1956. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Miami where she was actively involved in the Delta Gamma Sorority, student government, and honor court.
Patti was accepted to Duke Medical school but chose instead to focus on raising a family with her late husband Len, her sweetheart from Miami. Following Len's passing in 1996, Patti returned to the University of Miami and earned her Master's degree in Philosophy. Patti stayed actively involved in the local Women's Junior League, Plantation Orchid society, tennis league, and Catholic church. Patti will be forever remembered for her sharp mind, kind manner, graciousness, and resiliency.
Pre-deceasing her were parents Jackson Hampden and Mary Lucille Flotken, and her beloved husband Leonard M. Bernard, Jr. Surviving are her sister Michal D. Gabens, her children Leonard (Trey) M. Bernard, III and wife Linda F. Bernard of Sarasota, Florida, daughter Jacquelyn B. Eskay and husband Robert L. Eskay, Jr. of Damascus, Maryland, and son W. Colin Bernard of Plantation, Florida; 10 grandchildren: Ford Bernard and Sydney Barber (and husband Marc Barber); Victoria (and husband Stefano Muscatelli), Jackson, (and wife Courtney Mizerak Eskay), William, John Andrew, and Isabelle Eskay; Isabella, Sophia, and Daniela Bernard; and two-great grand-children Owen and Raegan Barber; and nieces Debbie Langowski, Susan Kahler, and nephews Paul and John Gabens along with a multitude of family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Patti's life will be held at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Dr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308, on March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or mail to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020