|
|
Patricia Hale passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 after a brief hospital stay. She was born in Akron Ohio June 10, 1941, and attended Buchtel High School before going on to the University of Akron. Pat had a varied life, as a teacher in New York City, NY, a ceramic restorer and tutor in London, England, and as a Realtor in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was active in needlepoint, with the DAR, with both the city and the neighborhood. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Loren Hale. She is survived by her children John of Denver, CO and Sarah of Marietta, GA. Donations in her memory can be made to:
https://www.thepetprojectfl.org/about.html
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019