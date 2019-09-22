|
passed away on September 19th, 2019 in Hollywood, FL at age 72 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Providence, RI and raised in Upper Nyack, NY she had a life-long love of books and reading, especially mystery novels. She studied English Literature at Ottawa University in Kansas where she met her husband. They became Floridians in 1970 where she joined the mortgage and loan industry as an underwriter for many years. She finally followed her passion and obtained a position as a librarian in Broward County, where she could read to her heart's content until she retired. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James R. Mason; sisters Penny Tate, Barb "Sparky" Hamlin, and Debby Campbell; children Ryan A. Mason and Amanda Black, and grandchildren Addyson and Jesse.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019