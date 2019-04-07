Home

Patricia L. Frick Obituary
Patricia L. Frick 88 of Tamarac, A resident for 44 years formerly from Chicago. She is survived by her Sons: Robert (Margaret) Frick of Chicago, Dale Frick of Tamarac and Lee (Patricia) Frick of Kissimmee, Daughter: Susan (Timothy) Geckler of Warne, North Carolina, Brother: Walter (Linda) Slager of Ft. Lauderdale, Sister: Diane Snook of Chicago, Grandchildren: Aaron (Tammy) Caja, Kelly (Oscar) Echeverri, Kerri (Will) Carr, Matthew (Shayna) Frick, and Traci (Allen) Cameron, Great-Grandchildren: Payton, Zachary, Avery, Cash, Adalyn, Sophia, Emma, and Scarlett. Private funeral service will be held. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
