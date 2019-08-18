|
Hardin, Patricia Mae, 80, of Deerfield Beach, passed away August 10, 2019. Patricia was born February 7, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky. Patricia held a distinguished career at JC Penney where she was a district manager for over 20 stores. She also held a pilot's license and in her later years was a Yoga teach in Coral Springs and Parkland. Those left to cherish her memory are her partner of 19 years, Stan Hooper, daughters, Pamela Leal, Valerie Hardin, grandchildren, Marisa Leal, Paige Leal, Madison Leal and great granddaughter, Lola Dansak. Arrangements entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Coral Springs.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019