Was born on June 30th, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 20th, 2019, at the age of 86. She worked for Allegheny Airlines where she met Bob Silwanicz and married in August 1955. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; daughter, Karen Wiebe; sister, Jeanne Blaylock. Patricia is survived by son, Bryan (Debbie); daughters, Susan (Bill), and Leslie (Ed); grandchildren, Craig, Dawn, Danielle, Bryan Jr., Christina and Stacey; two great grandchildren, Kelsey and Chloe. She was involved in several organizations Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League Football & Baseball and Junior Golf. She worked for the PGA & LPGA tournaments for years. Patricia belong to American Legion Post 142. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 27, 2019 11:30 a.m.(arrive at 11:20 a.m.) at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 731 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach. Following the Mass a Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Galuppi's,1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach . In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the and/or .