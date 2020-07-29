1/1
Patricia McIntyre
PATRICIA ANNE "Pat" McINTYRE, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Coral Springs, FL, much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Pat was preceded in death by her children, Patty Ann, Ricky, and Joanne. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; daughter Susan (husband Niall); son, Edward (wife Beth), her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Pat will be remembered for her big smile, generous heart, warm nature, and love for her extended family.

Funeral services are being held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5740 S. Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480 on Friday, 31 July 2020, at 11.00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Jude's Hospital (Memorial Donation to Pat McIntyre Fund) or the American Kidney Fund.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
3526228181
