Patricia McNulty Obituary
Patricia Elizabeth (Beatty) McNulty, 88, of Hollywood, passed away March 28, 2019. Pre-deceased by husband Thomas and son Brian. Survived by sons Thomas (Nancy), Brendan and Kevin; grandchildren Ryan, Colin, Bridget, Emily, Megan, Amber, James and Melanie and great grandson Carter. She was a graduate of Misericordia University and worked in the travel industry as a consultant for 20 years. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patricia's memory to Nativity Catholic School or Thomas' Spotlight on Hope, Inc at www.spotlightonhope.org in support of mental illness awareness. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
