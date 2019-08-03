Home

Patricia Q. Huber

"Pat" passed away July 26 at home with her husband by her side. She was 81. Pat came to Ft Lauderdale from Lowell, MA in 1956, and raised 4 children. She was very active in the bowling community & worked for many years as league co-ordinator and secretary for numerous leagues at Don Carter's and Cypress Creek Bowl. She loved gatherings with her family, loved her dog Nellie, and loved football. Pat was a collector of orchids and all things owl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Quinta Lorenzo. She will be missed dearly by her loving husband & best friend of 37 yrs, Charles "Bud" Randall, Children: Henry Huber (Patricia), Kyle Burrell (Scott), Patti West and Toni McElveen (Robert). Grandchildren: Clay Huber (Sarah), Craig Huber, Sarah Palladino (Matthew), Cole Berg, Casey Berg, Caitlyn West, Chance McElveen, Avery McElveen & Eliot McElveen. Great grandchildren: Camryn & Sydney Huber. Brother: Buddy Loren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Hospice Inc, Ft Lauderdale, FL

Premier Funeral & Cremations, Inc. Oakland Park FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
