Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
Inurnment
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Patricia A. Raikowski age 82 of Cooper City passed away peacefully October 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by husband Robert in 2010. Survived by son Robert, Jr.; daughters Cyndee (Jeff) Elkins and Carol Ann (Scott) Whitlow; half-sisters Ann Coyle Black, Susan Timmons Dalton and Helena Ary; grandchildren Christina, Michael, Jessica and Jenni; great granddaughter Kirsten. Pat was born in Chester, PA and moved to S. Florida in 1977. She had a passion for singing, and was a long-time member of the Nova University Community Singers as well as her Church choirs. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to The Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Rd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312 or on their website https://humanebroward.com/donate-old/honor-memorial-donation/

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to The Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Rd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312 or on their website https://humanebroward.com/donate-old/honor-memorial-donation/

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
