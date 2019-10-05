|
Patricia A. Raikowski age 82 of Cooper City passed away peacefully October 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by husband Robert in 2010. Survived by son Robert, Jr.; daughters Cyndee (Jeff) Elkins and Carol Ann (Scott) Whitlow; half-sisters Ann Coyle Black, Susan Timmons Dalton and Helena Ary; grandchildren Christina, Michael, Jessica and Jenni; great granddaughter Kirsten. Pat was born in Chester, PA and moved to S. Florida in 1977. She had a passion for singing, and was a long-time member of the Nova University Community Singers as well as her Church choirs. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to The Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Rd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312 or on their website https://humanebroward.com/donate-old/honor-memorial-donation/
Visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2-4 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:00 AM at St. David Catholic Church. Inurnment Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019