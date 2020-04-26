Patricia Rhymes Boy – 83 of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl passed on April 20, 2020. Pat was married to her husband, Thomas Boy, for 57 years. She passed just 23 days after her loving husband. Pat is survived by her daughter Wendy Robbin and husband Samuel Robbin of Plantation, FL and Granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Robbin. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Tamara Boy. Pat was born in Chester, PA to William and Ceinwen Rhymes, attended Nether Providence High School and graduated from West Chester State Teaching College. After graduation Pat moved to Pompano Beach where she accepted an offer to teach at Pompano Beach Junior High School. Soon thereafter, she met and married Tom and moved to Ft. Lauderdale to start their family. Pat spent much of her life raising her two daughters. She volunteered at her daughter's schools, supported their sport of equestrian show jumping, and became president of The South Florida Hunter and Jumper Association. Thereafter, Pat's volunteering also included giving of her time and support to the Children's Aid Club. Pat's passions were her husband, daughters, granddaughters, friends, playing bridge, reading, traveling, love of animals, and her grand dog. A private burial was held on April 23rd and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to: Alzheimer's Association: Southeast Florida Chapter, 3323 W. Commercial Blvd., Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 or www.alz.org/seflorida Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 Northwest 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.