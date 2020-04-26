Patricia Rhymes Boy
Patricia Rhymes Boy – 83 of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl passed on April 20, 2020. Pat was married to her husband, Thomas Boy, for 57 years. She passed just 23 days after her loving husband. Pat is survived by her daughter Wendy Robbin and husband Samuel Robbin of Plantation, FL and Granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Robbin. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Tamara Boy. Pat was born in Chester, PA to William and Ceinwen Rhymes, attended Nether Providence High School and graduated from West Chester State Teaching College. After graduation Pat moved to Pompano Beach where she accepted an offer to teach at Pompano Beach Junior High School. Soon thereafter, she met and married Tom and moved to Ft. Lauderdale to start their family. Pat spent much of her life raising her two daughters. She volunteered at her daughter's schools, supported their sport of equestrian show jumping, and became president of The South Florida Hunter and Jumper Association. Thereafter, Pat's volunteering also included giving of her time and support to the Children's Aid Club. Pat's passions were her husband, daughters, granddaughters, friends, playing bridge, reading, traveling, love of animals, and her grand dog. A private burial was held on April 23rd and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to: Alzheimer's Association: Southeast Florida Chapter, 3323 W. Commercial Blvd., Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 or www.alz.org/seflorida Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 Northwest 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
Pat was a kind, generous, loving, dignified lady, devoted to Tom and their family. She was so easy to talk to and a beautiful woman inside and out. My memories of her begin with her engagement to Tom and her meeting our family. I thought she was the most beautiful lady I had ever seen. I admired her in every way. Knowing her was a gift I will always treasure.
Barbara Gendron
Family
WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE GOOD TIMES WE HAD WITH YOU AND TOM. WONDERFUL FRIENDS
PAT BEST
We miss you so much but we are at peace that you are with Dad and Tammy.
Wendy Robbin
Family
