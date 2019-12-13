Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Church of Lauderdale by the Sea
4433 Bougainvillea Drive
LBTS, FL
Patricia Rush, 95, peacefully passed away on December 6, 2019. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Patrick. Pat was a warm, sensitive and fun stepmum to Jocelyne, an endearing mother in law to Nathan and proud grandmother to Shula. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service and reception will be held at Community Church of Lauderdale by the Sea, 4433 Bougainvillea Drive, LBTS, on Tuesday, Dec 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
