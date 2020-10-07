Patricia Smith passed away on October 2nd, 2020 at the age of 83, from a neurodegenerative disease PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). She is survived by her husband Robert and children, Geoffrey Smith, Todd Smith and Noelle Kahan, son-in-law Jason Kahan, daughter-in-law Karen Smith, dear sister Lynn Bates and husband Bill, brother John McDermott, sister-in-law Lynn, and six grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Charlotte Smith, Ashley Smith, Amanda Smith, Gabriella Kahan, and Julian Kahan. She was predeceased by her brother James McDermott. Pat grew up in Floral Park, Long Island. After high school she tried out for the New York City Rocketts and was accepted. After her career with the Rocketts, she worked for Trifari Jewelry Company in New York City, as a jewelry model. She married Robert in 1962. Pat's passion to assist families of handicapped children led to the position of Parent Advocate for Handicapped Children in the Northport School District in Long Island. She later worked for BOCE (Board of Cooperative Education). She will be sorely missed by her friends and family for her dancing, love, congeniality, and empathy. Donations may be sent to CURE PSP 1216 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 or Mill Neck School for the Deaf 40 Frost Mill Rd, PO Box 100, Mill Neck 11765.



