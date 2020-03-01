|
Patricia Taylor, beloved daughter, wife and mother passed away at home with family on February 25, 2020. One of three sisters, she had three children, Kenneth deceased, survived by daughters Karen and Kris and youngest sister Maryjo. She was an accomplished businesswoman, loving mother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace dear Mother. A graveside service will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1500 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. Flowers may be sent to funeral home T M Ralph at 7001 NW 4th Street Plantation, FL 33317. Service will be outdoors please dress comfortably. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020