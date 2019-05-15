Patrick Farnault, age 67, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by his family, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Diagnosed with Cancer in December 2017 his battle was short and he left us too soon.Patrick, son of Roger and Genevieve Farnault is survived by his wife, Robin Seger, their children Nicole and Christophe Farnault and their spouses Ryan Diaz and Melissa Alves Fernandes, his grand-daughters Eloise and Vivienne Diaz as well as his brother Didier Farnault and his sisters Isabelle, Anne and Veronique Farnault.Born in Paris, France, Patrick trained as a professional Chef but made an early career change to sail professionally for many years in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. This love of sailing led he and his wife, Robin, to move to Fort Lauderdale. Patrick Farnault and Robin opened the Victoria Park Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1987 and then owned and operated the Sugar Reef Grill on Hollywood Beach, Florida for over 24 years. The Sugar Reef Grill was sold in 2017.A memorial celebrating Patrick's life will be held Saturday, May 18th in Miami. He wished his ashes will be sprinkled in the Gulf Stream, the Bahamas, Good Hart, Michigan and in France. He was a wonderful person, loved by many and will be missed every day. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary