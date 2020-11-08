Patrick Farrell Trese, 50, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2020. He leaves behind his three children Eleanor, Madeleine, and Michael, their mother, Teri, partner Monica, brothers Daniel (Michael), Matthew (Elizabeth), John (Renee), Steve (Stacey), parents Maureen Trese, and Michael and Caron Trese, along with numerous nieces and nephews who all mourn his loss.
Pat was born on August 8, 1970, in Abington, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Maureen Trese. After moving several times as a child, Pat finally settled in Southeastern Michigan, where he attended Brother Rice High School and Michigan State University. While at MSU, Pat studied Political Science and developed an interest in law. That interest led to his attendance at the University of Detroit Law School (M.A. and J.D.). Upon graduation, Pat honed his skills as a prosecuting attorney in Oakland and Wayne counties, both in Michigan. However, in 2001 Pat relocated to Southeastern Florida, where he worked as a state attorney in Miami-Dade County. His dedication to his profession and passionate advocacy resulted in a promotion to Chief of County Court. He remained in public service for nearly a decade before opening a successful private practice in Fort Lauderdale. Pat was known for his integrity, dedication to his clients, and exceptional trial skills as an attorney.
Pat's time at MSU was not only pivotal in terms of his professional development, but it was also a time where he was able to showcase his natural athletic ability and innate competitive nature as a nationally ranked goalkeeper for Michigan State Soccer. But more importantly, this is where he met Teri, the mother of his three beautiful children. Those that knew Pat will remember him fondly as a loving father, brother, and son. He was a warm and kind person who valued family above all else. He was an ever-present member of the Little Flower School community. He volunteered to sell Christmas trees and assisted in fundraising opportunities, most notably as the "dunk tank guy" at the school carnival. He actively participated in volunteer opportunities to help the homeless. He was a soccer coach for the Hollywood Wildcats when his daughters were younger. He spent countless hours with his son perfecting his T-ball skills, honing his jump shot, and polishing his tennis swing. Pat's most memorable trait was his spontaneous, inclusive, and often irreverent sense of humor.
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved father, brother and son. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 10th, 11:00am at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL 33020. Due to the current COVID situation, you are encouraged to view the Funeral Mass via livestream on Landmark Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Broward Outreach Centers https://www.browardoutreachcenter.org/
) or St. Vincent de Paul Society (1805 Pierce St., Hollywood, FL 33020).
