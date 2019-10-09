Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Services
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nativity Catholic Church
5200 Johnson Street
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Nativity Catholic Church
5200 Johnson Street
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Father Patrick J. Murnane


1934 - 2019
Father Patrick J. Murnane Obituary
Fr. Patrick J. Murnane, age 85, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Father Murnane personified the true strength of the Irish. Like his patron namesake, Father Murnane knew his worth was living his life for God. Father left an immense impact on the lives he touched; those who knew him are forever blessed.

Patrick Murnane was born on January 28, 1934, in County Clare, Ireland to Seán and May Murnane. Father Patrick Murnane was ordained on June 12, 1960, in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles by Archbishop Thomas Morris of Cashel. He celebrated his first Mass at St. Conaire's Church Carrigerry, Newmarket-on-Fergus. In his nearly sixty years of being a priest, he served as the pastor of St. Helens, and most recently as the pastor of Nativity for 29 years. Father Murnane left behind a legacy demonstrating God's work on Earth.

Father loved farming and animals. His true passion was education. He believed children and knowledge were to be truly treasured. Father Murnane understood the value of Catholic Schools and sought excellence in all he did. Father Murnane remains a pinnacle of faith and inspiration to all those he leaves behind. He was an Irish Blessing.

Father Murnane is survived by many relatives in Ireland including his niece, Ann, and his nephews John, Mike, Flan, and Brendan, and his sister-in-law Rita.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated this Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at Nativity, 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. The Mass will be preceded by a viewing from 5 to 6:45 p.m., also at the church. Interment will take place in Ireland.

Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
